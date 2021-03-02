StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties said it had acquired a purpose-built primary care centre in Shankill, county Dublin, for a cost €3.8 million.

The property was developed in 2019 and was let to the Health Service Executive, Ireland's equivalent to the UK's National Health Service, and a local GP practice.

Primary Health Properties said the acquisition would increase its portfolio to a total of 514 assets, of which 19 were in Ireland, with a contracted rent roll of over £135 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com