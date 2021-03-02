StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket property investor Supermarket Income REIT upped its interim dividend 1.7% after it boosted its first-half profits on the back of higher rental income and valuation gains.
The company declared a dividend for the six months through December of 2.93p per share, up from 2.88p year-on-year.
Pre-tax profit jumped to £33.0 million, up from £7.8 million, and annualised passing rent climbed 77% to £46.1 million.
'The last 12 months have highlighted the critical role of grocery property in the UK's feed the nation infrastructure,' chairman Nick Hewson said.
'Our supermarkets play a key role in supporting the response of the UK grocery sector to the pandemic and as a result we have experienced strong property investor interest in our market and consequently a tightening of yields.'
