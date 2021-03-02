StockMarketWire.com - Fast fashion retailer Boohoo said denied media reports that it is facing the possibility of an investigation by the US Customs and Border Protection.
UK media reports have suggested the company and many of its suppliers are facing the a possible US import ban amid widespread allegations over the use of slave labour.
The company said it confident in the action it was taking to ensure all its products meet the US Customs and Border Protection criteria on preventing the product of forced labour entering the US.
'Over the past 8 months the Group has been working closely with UK enforcement bodies. If the Group were to discover any suggestion of modern day slavery it would immediately disclose this to the relevant authorities,' the company said.
Boohoo said it continued to make significant progress to address issues including poor working conditions at one its
