StockMarketWire.com - Estate agency Foxtons said it had acquired Douglas & Gordon Estate Agents for £14.25 million.
The acquisition was in line with Foxtons stated strategy of acquiring high quality businesses with strong lettings books, the company said.
The D&G business would continue to be run as a separate brand and with the existing management team remaining in place.
At 9:51am: [LON:FOXT] Foxtons Group PLC share price was 0p at 39p
