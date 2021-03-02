StockMarketWire.com - Altona, a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Elements mining projects in Africa, has appointed Optiva Securities as broker with immediate effect.
The company has appointed a broker at this time, in-line with its planned application to the London Stock Exchange Standard market, where it will look to raise new funds for the rare earths mining exploration work it is committed to. The Company is hopeful that the LSE listing will take place in Q2 2021.
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, chief executive of Altona Rare Earths, said: 'We believe that Optiva fully meets the requirements of the company and we are looking forward to working closely with them to obtain the levels of funding we require to execute our rare earths mining strategy in Africa.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
