StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Micro Focus International said it had signed a commercial agreement with Amazon's web services business.
The agreement would see the companies 'accelerate the modernization of mainframe applications and workloads of large public and private enterprises' to Amazon's cloud computing products.
Micro Focus said it had issued warrants to Amazon NV Investment Holdings to subscribe for up to 15.9 million Micro Focus shares at 446.60p each.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: