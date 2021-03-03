StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software group Playtech said it had appointed Brian Mattingley as its chairman.
Mattingley was currently chairman of rival gambling group 888 and would take up his new role at Playtech on 1 June.
He would replace Claire Milne, who had been serving as interim chairman since May.
888, meanwhile, said Jonathan Mendelsohn would become its chairman on 31 March, further its announcement on 23 September, which stated he had joined 888 as chair Designate.
