StockMarketWire.com - Diversified business group Barkby its pubs and coffee business are poised for 'significant' growth and a return to profitability as the UK is set to emerge from lockdown.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, revenue for the six-month period to 31 December 2020 was £7.9 million, up from £7.6 million last year, with a net loss of £2 million.
During the period the company said it made a number of operational improvements in its pub business, which it expected to lead to higher margins once lockdown restrictions are lifted.
'As we come out of lockdown, our pubs and coffee business are poised for significant growth and a return to profitability,' it added.
The company recently exchanged of contracts for the sale of development at Saffron Walden for £2.85 million, generating a net profit of £1.8 million with a net cash receipt of £1.0m expected to be received in summer 2021.
Contracts were also exchanged at Maldon to develop a 15,400 sq.ft. retail and trade scheme, it added.
