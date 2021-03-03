StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain reported a rise in monthly revenue in February following increased output.
Mining revenue in February amounted to £4.34 million, up from £2.48 million in January, as bitcoin mining in the month climbed to 129 BTC from 93 BTC, with average monthly mining margin rising to 81% from 71%.
At the end of February, the company held 599 BTC.
Total mining capacity stood at 1075 Petahash (SHA-256) in addition to 280 Megasols of equihash mining capacity.
The company also said it planned from 1 March to pay the salary of its CEO, Peter Wall, in Bitcoin. 'In addition, any other Argo team members may choose to be paid in Bitcoin for part or all of their salaries,' it added.
