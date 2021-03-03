StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it was providing £23.0 million of forward funding for two development sites.
Contracts had been exchanged with Wilson Bowden Development, conditional on receipt of planning permission, for the funding of five assets at Nottingham and Leicester.
An 8.1-acre site at Blenheim Park, Nottingham, would comprise four units with a total gross internal floor area of 166,330 square feet. A 2.5-acre site at Optimus Point, Leicester, would comprise one unit with a gross internal floor area of 43,850 square feet.
At 9:19am: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics Reit PLC share price was 0p at 142.5p
