StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain said it invested €40 million to construct a new plasterboard manufacturing line in its Quinto plant near Zaragoza , Spain.
This line will be operational in 2022 and lead to a 'significant reduction in environmental impacts and the integration of recycled raw materials,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:COD] Compagnie De StGobain share price was 0p at 39.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
