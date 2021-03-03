StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain said it invested €40 million to construct a new plasterboard manufacturing line in its Quinto plant near Zaragoza , Spain.

This line will be operational in 2022 and lead to a 'significant reduction in environmental impacts and the integration of recycled raw materials,' the company said.






At 9:48am: [LON:COD] Compagnie De StGobain share price was 0p at 39.54p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com