StockMarketWire.com - Oil exploration, development and production company, Mosman Oil and Gas Limited, has reported a recent increase in water production alongside a fall in pressure at Falcon-1.
To manage this, the well-head choke size has now been reduced.
The operator of the Falcon-1 well in East Texas, USA, said these developments have resulted in significantly lower reported oil and gas production rates at Falcon-1. The operator is assessing the situation and has indicated that it intends to run downhole logs to gather more information in order to recommend an appropriate course of action.
Mosman has a 50% working interest in the well and will provide further updates as appropriate.
At 1:18pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: