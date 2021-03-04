Interim Result
04/03/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
04/03/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
Final Result
04/03/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
04/03/2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
04/03/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
04/03/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
04/03/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
04/03/2021 William Hill PLC (WMH)
04/03/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
04/03/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
04/03/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
04/03/2021 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
04/03/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
04/03/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
04/03/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
04/03/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
04/03/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
04/03/2021 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
04/03/2021 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)
04/03/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
AGM / EGM
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
04/03/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
04/03/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
04/03/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
04/03/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
04/03/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
Ex-Dividend
04/03/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
04/03/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
04/03/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
04/03/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
04/03/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
04/03/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
04/03/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
04/03/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
04/03/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
04/03/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
04/03/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
04/03/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
04/03/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
04/03/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
04/03/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
04/03/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
04/03/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
04/03/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
04/03/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
04/03/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
04/03/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com