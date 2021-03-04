StockMarketWire.com - Irish homebuilding company Cairn Homes reported fall in annual profit as homebuilding activity was hampered by the pandemic impact.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell to €14.8 million from €58.6 million year-on-year as revenue fell to €261.9 million from €435.3 million.
Performance was hurt by five months of limited sales activity since March 2020 during two separate lockdowns.
Baring no further Covid-related site closures after 6 April 2021, the company is targeting 2,500 closed sales by the end of 2022, including about 950 to 1,050 closed sales in 2021
At 10:07am: [LON:CRN] Cairn Homes Plc share price was 0p at 0.99p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: