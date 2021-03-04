StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said it was likely that US clearance for Parsortix would occur later than initially expected after the company received a request to supply further information from the US Food and Drug Administration.
The company said it was likely clearance would occur in the second half of 2021 rather than the previous guidance of the "earliest prospect of FDA clearance being Q2 CY21".
'Some of the technical information requested necessitates some targeted additional analytical studies,' it added.
'However, these additional analytical studies do not require patient samples and ANGLE anticipates that the necessary studies, which are already at an advanced planning stage, can be completed and the response submitted by early May.'
At 10:11am: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was 0p at 43.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: