StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Rockhopper Exploration has announced that an extension of its North Falkland Basin Petroleum Licences has been agreed.
The company said that following discussions between the joint venture partners, Harbour Energy and the Falkland Islands Government (FIG), the licences, including the Sea Lion Discovery Area, have been extended until 1 November 2022, with no additional licence commitments.
Chief executive Samuel Moody said: 'The company is grateful to the Falkland Islands Government for the extension of its North Falkland Basin licence interests and continued support of the Sea Lion project.
'The proposed merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor to create Harbour Energy brings a financially stronger operator to the project. This, combined with the proposed entry of Navitas Petroleum to Sea Lion, creates a solid operational and financial foundation giving the project the strongest possible chance of progressing.'
At 8:45am: [LON:RKH] Rockhopper Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 6.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: