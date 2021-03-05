StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RBG has said its specialist sell-side corporate finance boutique Convex Capital has completed its fourth transaction since 1 January 2021.
The group said that since its update on 8 February 2021, Convex Capital has concluded another deal, earning a fee of £1.5 million, bringing the total fee income year to date to £2.6 million.
Convex Capital is currently working on a further eight transactions which have the potential to complete in the short to medium term, the group said.
In 2020, Convex Capital completed only two deals, which generated total revenue of £1.5 million in the year, due to the 'disruption' caused by the pandemic.
RBG chief executive Nicola Foulston said: 'After a difficult year, the team at Convex Capital, led by CEO Mike Driver, worked hard to develop a new, stronger pipeline of M&A transactions. We can see the fruits of those efforts with four deals already completed this year and more to come.'
Foulston added: 'We expect to see an increase in M&A activity this year because of the market conditions, and Convex Capital is well placed to capitalise.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
