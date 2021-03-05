StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Goldplat reported a swung to first-half profit as strong performance in Ghana boosted performance.
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was £2.6 million, compared with a loss of £2.5 million year-on-year, while revenue increased by 7% to £12,602,0
In Ghana, revenue was up 92% to £4.4 million.
Performance was impacted by lower gold production in South Africa where material processed during this period was lower in grade and the volume of fine carbon was less than in previous periods.
At 9:08am: [LON:GDP] Goldplat PLC share price was 0p at 7.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
