StockMarketWire.com - After flirting with a positive outcome for the day the FTSE 100 closed down 0.3% to 6,630.52 on Friday after a better-than-expected US jobs report fed into fears over inflation.
On Wall Street the S&P 500 was in full-scale retreat, down 0.7% to 3,740.81 by 4.30pm UK time.
UK bourse operator London Stock Exchange has tumbled 14.3% to £81.30 after it reported an increase in annual profit on higher revenue in its information services and post-trade clearing business.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit increased to £685 million as revenue rose 3% to £2,124 million.
Component manufacturer Essentra fell 0.7% to 299.2p after it proposed resuming dividend payments, with a full-year 2020 final dividend of 3.3p per share amid recovering performance.
Spirent Communications has gained 6.8% to 244p following the announcement of its acquisition of octoScope for an initial cash consideration of $55 million on a debt and cash-free basis, as it positions itself as a market leader in the wi-fi space.
Medical products maker ConvaTec was up 2.8% to 194p on the news that for the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to $174.7 million from $8.9 million year-on-year as revenue rose 3.7% to $1,894.3 million.
GCP Student Living is 3.5% lower at 147.8p on the news that the student real estate fund cut its dividend following a fall in profit during the six months ended 31 December 2020.
Pre-tax profit fell to £1.2 million from £9.8 million year-on-year as total rental income fell to £16.7 million from £24.6 million.
Homeserve is down 0.9% at £10.68 as the home repairs and improvements business announced Ross Clemmow will take the helm as chief executive, EMEA, on 22 March 2021.
Murray International Trust fell 1.1% to £11.08 after the equities investor posted a net asset value total return for the full-year 2020 of 0.9%, compared to its benchmark return of 7%.
The company's share price total return was negative 5.3%, reflecting a move from trading at a premium to NAV of 5.9% at the start of the year to a discount of 0.7% at the year end.
Unite, the student accommodation provider, was down 1.2% to 978p following an extension to its 50% rental discount for students to 28 March.
The total 10-week rental discount and tenancy extension is expected to result in a reduction in rental income of up to £10 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
