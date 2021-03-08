CA
10/03/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
12/03/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
12/03/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CN
10/03/2021 03:00 PPI
10/03/2021 03:00 CPI
DE
09/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade
11/03/2021 07:00 labour cost index
12/03/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
12/03/2021 08:00 CPI
12/03/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
09/03/2021 10:00 employment
09/03/2021 10:00 GDP and main aggregates estimate
11/03/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
11/03/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
12/03/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
10/03/2021 07:45 industrial production index
IE
09/03/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
11/03/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
09/03/2021 09:00 industrial production
10/03/2021 09:00 PPI
12/03/2021 09:00 labour cost index
JP
09/03/2021 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
10/03/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index
UK
09/03/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/03/2021 14:30 Treasury committee quiz Chancellor Rishi Sunak on budget
12/03/2021 07:00 index of services
12/03/2021 07:00 monthly GDP
12/03/2021 07:00 trade data
12/03/2021 07:00 index of production
12/03/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar quarterly inflation attitudes survey
12/03/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
US
10/03/2021 13:30 CPI
10/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
11/03/2021 13:30 jobless claims
11/03/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
12/03/2021 13:30 PPI
12/03/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com