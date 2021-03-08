StockMarketWire.com - Laboratory services group SourceBio International said it had agreed with the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby to provide Covid-19 screening testing services for elite rugby in England.
SourceBio would provide Covid-19 testing services to England Rugby Senior Men's squad and support staff and to all 12 Premiership Rugby clubs players and staff.
The union also was looking to roll-out the testing service to championship clubs that would be able to use the agreement to access the services provided by SourceBio.
At 8:51am: [LON:SBI] share price was 0p at 171p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
