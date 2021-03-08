StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality music group MelodyVR said its planned change in name to Napster would occur on Tuesday.
The name change followed MelodyVR's acquisition of music subscription service Napster last year.
'Over the coming year we will launch our new music platform combining the best original and exclusive content with the most extensive streamed music library on the planet at its core,' co-founder and chief executive Anthony Matchett said.
'Our change of name signals the start of an exciting new era in our company's development and we look forward to sharing our progress over the coming months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
