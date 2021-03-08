StockMarketWire.com - Online food delivery platform Deliveroo reported narrower losses ahead of its floatation on the London Stock Exchange.
In 2020, underlying adjusted losses before taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or LBITDA, was £9.6 million and an underlying loss for the year was £223.7 million, compared to underlying adjusted LBITDA of £231.6 million and an underlying loss for the year of £317.3 million in 2019.
The company said it would offer customers to participate in its initial public offering.
'[W]e are planning to take Deliveroo public here in London, the city where it all started - and we plan to offer our customers across the UK the chance to own a part of the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
