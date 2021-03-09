StockMarketWire.com - European gas and power project investor Prospex Energy said it had raised £0.75 million via a share placing to fund projects in Spain and Italy.
New shares in the company were issued at 1.5p each, with one warrant attached to every two placing shares.
The warrants had an exercise price of 3p and a term of two years from admission.
Prospex Energy said the proceeds would primarily be used to fund planned programmes at the El Romeral integrated gas production and power station operation in southern Spain.
They also would fund development at the Podere Gallina licence onshore Italy, where first gas at the Selva field was expected to commence later in 2021.
At 9:26am: [LON:PXEN] share price was 0p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
