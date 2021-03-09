StockMarketWire.com - Iron deficiency focused Shield Therapeutics welcomed news that an Australian regulator had approved use of its flagship Feraccru treatment there.
Australia's Therapeutics Goods Administration had registered Feraccru to treat iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.
Feraccru was already approved in the UK, European Union, Switzerland and the US.
Norgine would lead all marketing activities in Australia.
At 9:57am: [LON:STX] Shield Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 128.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
