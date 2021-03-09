StockMarketWire.com - Social care and education services provider CareTech confirmed that its trading performance to-date for fiscal 2021 was in-line market expectations.
CareTech's financial position remained 'robust with strong cash generation being deployed across a growing pipeline of development opportunities across the group as well as continuing to de-lever in line with stated targets,' the company said.
At 10:00am: [LON:CTH] Caretech Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 447p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
