StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company William Hill said it expected its acquisition by Caesars Entertainment to be completed on 1 April.
The deal was approved by William Hill shareholders in November and was awaiting the blessing of relevant US gambling authorities.
William Hill said Caesars' current expectation was that the remaining approvals would be obtained on or about 23 March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
