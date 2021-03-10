StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Serabi Gold said an employee had died in an accident on Tuesday while working at its Palito mine in Brazil.
Serabi Gold said the employee was fatally injured in a mining-related accident whilst working underground at a production face.
Management was completing an investigations into the circumstances of the accident and had notified the relevant authorities, including the police.
Production in the area of the incident was expected to be resumed 'within a few days' once authorities had completed their enquiries.
'I join with all of my colleagues and fellow directors in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.
