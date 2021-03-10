StockMarketWire.com - Great Portland Estates' joint venture GHS Limited Partnership said it had let a restaurant at the Hanover Square development to Colonial Property.
Colonial has agreed a twenty-year lease (without break) at an initial minimum rent of £600,000 per annum (plus a turnover top-up).
The restaurant comprises three levels, ground and two lower ground floors with a 1,100 sq ft raised external terrace overlooking the newly created 8,400 sq ft Medici Courtyard.
The restaurant is expected to open in the autumn of 2021.
