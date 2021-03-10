StockMarketWire.com - AI data analytics company Ixico said it had was selected by a current unnamed biopharmaceutical client to support a phase II Alzheimer's disease clinical trial.
For the study, IXICO would provide advanced neuroimaging solutions involving structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), volumetric MRI, diffusion MRI, and arterial spin labelling.
Conducted across 125 sites in 10 countries over 5 years, the study would investigate an anti-Tau antibody treatment for individuals with prodromal and mild Alzheimer's disease.
'Whilst this contract does not change management's expectations of financial performance for the year, it adds to the company's strong order book and further increases visibility of future revenues,' Ixico said.
