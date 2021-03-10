StockMarketWire.com - Renewable infrastructure company Greencoat Renewables confirmed that the migration of the electronic holding and settlement of its shares from the CREST system to the Euroclear Bank system will take place on 15 March 2021.
The company said it had 'taken all steps required to be taken by it' in connection with the migration to Euroclear Bank.
At 2:02pm: [LON:GRP] Greencoat Renewables PLC share price was 0p at 1.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
