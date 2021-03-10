StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Virgin Money UK has announced the permanent appointment of Tim Wade as senior independent director.
Wade was made interim senior independent director on 6 May 2020, upon the appointment of David Bennett as chair of the board.
Wade has been a non-executive director of Virgin Money UK since September 2016 and is chair of the board's audit committee and a member of the governance and nomination committee, remuneration committee and risk committee.
His appointment was confirmed as permanent effective 10 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
