StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said its subsidiary Marlborough Communications won three new contracts worth about £9.2 million from the UK Ministry of Defence.
The contracts involve new partnerships with IAI ELTA Systems in unmanned ground vehicles and Rohde and Schwarz in the area of electronic intelligence.
Deliveries would commence in the group's current financial year and continue through into 2022, with the majority of revenue falling in financial year 2021/22, the company said.
At 9:32am: [LON:CHRT] Cohort PLC share price was 0p at 589p
