StockMarketWire.com - Brownfield developer and housebuilder Inland Homes said it was 'progressing well' in the roll-out of its capital-light business model, as private home sales remain in line with last year.
Existing projects were poised to deliver 'significant cash flow which will deliver tangible progress in meeting this objective.'
The forward order book stood at £50.3 million for private homes, and the company had contracts to sell a parcel of land for £14.0 million.
Sustained demand from the private buyer market continued, with the weekly net reservation rate steady at 0.69, taking the total to 97 net reservations since 1 October 2020.
Chairman, Terry Roydon, stepped down after 14 years at the company.
At 9:55am: [LON:INL] Inland Homes PLC share price was 0p at 58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
