StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion brand Burberry said it expected annual adjusted operating profit to top market expectations and higher comparable store sales as the strong rebound in performance since December had continued.
For the full year, the company expect comparable store retail sales in Q4 FY2021 to be in the range of 28% to 32% higher than the same period last year.
Group revenue was expected to decline by 10% to 11% and the adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5%.
Its preliminary FY2021 results will be released on 13th May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
