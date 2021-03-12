StockMarketWire.com - Lithium-ion battery cells maker Amte Power fell after making its trading debut on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Shares of Amte were 9% lower.

AMTE Power was co-founded in 2013 by Kevin Brundish, together with several others, including former colleagues from QinetiQ, with the objective of developing a portfolio of lithium-ion and lithium-ion derivative battery cells to meet the needs of specialist customers.

The company raised about £13.7 million, before expenses, ahead of its listing, giving it valuation about £61 million.




