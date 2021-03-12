StockMarketWire.com - Food and beverage ingredient supplier Tate & Lyle announced that non-executive director Kim Nelson has been appointed to the board of the Colgate-Palmolive Company.
Nelson's appointment as a non-executive director of Colgate-Palmolive took effect from 11 March 2021.
At 1:11pm: [LON:TATE] Tate Lyle PLC share price was 0p at 672.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: