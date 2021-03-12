StockMarketWire.com - Infant merchandise retailer Mothercare has announced its admission to AIM as part of the final phase of its restructuring and refinancing.
The company reported the admission of its ordinary shares of 1p each to trading on AIM will take place at 8.00 am on 12 March 2021, while the admission of the ordinary shares to trading on the main market of The London Stock Exchange and to the premium listing segment of the Official List will be cancelled.
Chairman Clive Whiley said: 'The admission to AIM marks the conclusion of this final phase of the refinancing and restructuring of Mothercare.'
Whiley added: 'Our resilient performance through the pandemic bears out the robustness of the Mothercare business today.
'We are not immune to the impact of the pandemic on our franchise partners' operations around the world but we arrive on AIM today in good shape, with the next step down in our leverage position to be completed shortly with the CULS conversion of the £19m shareholder loans into ordinary shares.'
At 2:28pm: [LON:MTC] Mothercare PLC share price was 0p at 13.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
