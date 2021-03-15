StockMarketWire.com - Marketing and support services group DCC said its healthcare business had agreed to acquire Worner Medizinprodukte, a supplier of medical and laboratory products in Germany and Switzerland, for €80 million.
'The acquisition of Worner represents a significant scale-up of our primary care business and extends DCC Vital's sales and marketing activities into Continental Europe for the first time,' the company said.
'DCC vital will continue to build its business across Europe in the coming years and Worner will provide an excellent platform for further acquisition activity, both in Germany, Europe's largest healthcare market, and across the DACH region,' it added.
The acquisition, subject to competition authority approval in Germany and Austria, was expected to complete in April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
