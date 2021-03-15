StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content group Mobile Streams posted a first-half loss amid a drop in sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to £0.35 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.36 million.
Revenue fell to £0.18 million, down from £0.27 million.
On a positive note, Mobile Streams said revenue and customer growth continued to remain ahead of its internal forecast.
Monthly streams data revenue, it added, continued to exceed the net revenue brought in via the legacy business.
At 8:41am: [LON:MOS] Mobile Streams PLC share price was 0p at 0.26p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
