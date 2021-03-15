StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Arix Bioscience said it had approved a share buyback programme of up to £25 million.
The share buyback programme will be limited to the lower of £25 million or 13,555,185 shares, in line with the general authority to repurchase shares.
'Given the strength of the company's balance sheet the board is confident that it can return this capital to shareholders whilst also retaining a strong capital base to continue delivering its strategy,' the company said.
At 8:42am: [LON:ARIX] Arix Bioscience Plc share price was 0p at 152.5p
