StockMarketWire.com - Property investment and construction company Henry Boot said it had begin constructing the £42.5 million urban development scheme in the city centre of Sheffield.
The two developments would consist of a 70,000 sq ft of Grade A office space over seven floors, a 20,000 sq ft industrial-styled food hall and a 15,000 sq ft live entertainment venue.
The works were close to Henry Boot's other significant urban development scheme in Sheffield city centre, delivered by JV partners Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group. Both sites were due to commence in H1 2021.
At 9:14am: [LON:BOOT] Henry Boot PLC share price was 0p at 265p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
