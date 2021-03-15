StockMarketWire.com - Green energy investor Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust affirmed its dividend guidance after posting a positive shareholder return.
The company, which listed in December 2019, said it had achieved its target dividend of 3.18p per share for the period since listing to the end of December 2020.
It reconfirmed its dividend target for 2021 of 5p per share.
The company's net asset value total return was 2.4% in the period since listing.
At 9:41am: [LON:ORIT] share price was 0p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
