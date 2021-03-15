StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rainbow Rare Earths said it had appointed Ansto Minerals in Australia to advance the flow sheet process optimisation at its Phalaborwa project in South Africa.
Ansto would perform scouting leach tests on drill samples from Phalaborwa to confirm the metallurgical variability within gypsum stacks.
Metallurgical test work will then be carried out to produce an optimised process flow sheet for a preliminary economic assessment scoping study.
At 10:01am: [LON:RBW] Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd share price was 0p at 5.94p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
