StockMarketWire.com - MC Mining has recorded a post-tax loss of $7.1 million for the 12 months to 31 December 2020.
During this period, the cost of sales outstripped revenue with figures of $9.2 million and $8.8 million respectively.
Much of this was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international coal prices.
This period involved CEO Brenda Berlin resigning with Sam Randazzo taking her role on an interim basis. A permanent appointment is pending.
