StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it had amended its existing agreement with the US Government to supply up to 500,000 additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine AZD7442.
The agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense 'builds on an agreement from October 2020 for the support of the late-stage development of AZD7442 and for the supply of an initial 100,000 doses of the LAAB combination,' the company said.
'It included the option to acquire additional doses in 2021,' it added.
The company also has a separate agreement to supply the US defense department with 100,000 doses, bringing potential US supplies of AZD7442 to 700,000 in 2021.
In a separate statement, the company said it had completed the sale of its 26.7% stake in Viela Bio, Inc. The sale came as Horizon Therapeutics has proposed to acquire Viela.
