StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Team17 posted a 36% rise in annual profit after it released new titles including 'Worms Rumble' and 'Overcooked! All You Can Eat'.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £26.2 million, up from £19.2 million year-on-year, as revenue jumped 34% to £83.0 million.
Team17 said its back catalogue had performed solidly, making up 78% of revenues.
'Team17 has a solid and diverse pipeline of launches for 2021 and beyond and is well positioned to continue to deliver on our growth plans,' the company said.
At 9:25am: (LON:TM17) Team17 Group PLC share price was 0p at 710p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: