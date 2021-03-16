StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Computacenter hiked its dividend after reporting a rise in annual profit as the work-from-home trend bolstered business wins from the public and financial services sectors offsetting lower spend from industrial customers.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose 46.5% to £206.6 million was revenue was up 7.7% to £5.44 billion.
'The significant reductions in expenditure from industrial customers have been offset by new business within the Public Sector and financial services,' the company said.
The company proposed to pay a final dividend of 38.4 pence per share, bringing our full year dividend to 50.7 pence per share, representing an increase of 37.0%.
Looking ahead, the company said it has come into 2021 with solid momentum and has experienced a very positive start to the year.
At 10:14am: [LON:CCC] Computacenter PLC share price was 0p at 2266p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
