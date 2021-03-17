StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms giant BT said its mobile business, EE, had won 80MHz of 5G spectrum following an ofcom auction.
The total cost to the company comprised of £452 million comprising of £280 million for 60MHz of 700MHz spectrum band in six lots of 2x5MHz FDD1; £4 million for 20MHz of 700MHz spectrum band in four lots of 5MHz SDL2 (downlink only) and £168 million for 120MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8GHz band in 24 lots of 5MHz.
'The spectrum auction now moves to a second stage, to work out where the acquired spectrum will be assigned within the band, the company said.
'The full commercial terms will only be finalised at the end of this assignment stage of the auction,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
