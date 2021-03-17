StockMarketWire.com - Surgical and advanced woundcare specialist company Advanced Medical Solutions company as the pandemic impact weighed on sales.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell 58% to £10.1 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 15% to £86.8 million.
'As previously announced, and in line with consensus market forecasts, on a group level, sales and profitability were heavily impacted by COVID-19,' the company said.
Its surgical and woundcare businesses saw revenue down 11% and 20% respectively as Covid-19 weighed on sales activity.
Looking forward, the company said it saw a 'continuing gradual recovery over the last two quarters of 2020 and 2021 has started well with a healthy order book in both business units.'
At 9:32am: [LON:AMS] Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC share price was 0p at 208p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: